Cape Town - Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana has announced that he will be setting aside a global Total Allowable Catch of 50.5 tons of abalone and increase it to 96 tons for this year’s season. Zokwana received an appeal lodged by the abalone commercial rights holders and abalone zonal representatives in terms of Section 80 of the Marine Living Resources Act.

Some of the reasons in support of the appeal included lack of proper consultation by the department in the process of determining the catch, the determination of the catch not being based on any scientific and biological surveys to determine stock abundance as per norms of Total Allowable Catch determination in the sector and the socio-economic implications in the reduction of the Total Allowable Catch.

“I have taken a series of decisions and given unapologetic directives to the department on a number of issues pertaining to abalone. There is still a need for a comprehensive and impactful approach to better manage the abalone sector which is under threat, yet very important for the livelihood of fishing communities, our economy and the country at large,” he said.

Zokwana said he would set aside delegated authority’s decision to determine the Total Allowable Catch at 50.5 tons, and further increases the catch to 96 tons for the 2018/2019 fishing season.

Meanwhile, a group of Port Nolloth small-scale fishers, part of the pilot co-operatives programme, is calling for an extension of its fishing season after its permits were delivered late.

In October, last year, the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (Daff) certified 103 small-scale fishers as co-operatives.

The aim of the co-operatives was to uplift fishing communities by providing appropriate support mechanisms, education and training, infrastructure and participatory management practices.

However, just six months into the venture, the fishers are up in arms.

The group said it received its permits only on January 15, three months after the season had started. The season was due to end on March 15.

Daff spokesperson Khaye Nkwanyana said the Delegated Authority announced the allocation of the West Coast Rock Lobster on November 8, last year. The co-operatives were informed by Daff to start making their applications the following day. However, they only made their applications in December.

“Daff is considering all the requests for the West Coast Rock Lobster season to be extended and a response will be issued to all communities that submitted requests in due course,” said Nkwanyana.

