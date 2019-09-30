That was according to student crowdfunding platform Feenix, in response to a proposal by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga in which she floated a plan to introduce a General Education Certificate (GEC) for pupils after completing Grade 9.
Leana de Beer, chief operating officer at Feenix, said Motshekga was mistaken if she believed the new plan would somehow solve the country’s education prospects.
“South Africa has not performed well in international studies on the general literacy levels of our school learners and this new plan could potentially only further worsen the situation.”
De Beer said surveys had shown that Grade 12s were generally performing poorly in terms of maths and science abilities. “It makes no sense then to allow learners to leave the system even earlier which would rob them of three extra years of schooling”.