The Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMCA) and the Suid Afrikaanse Koorrand (SAKR) claim that they had not been consulted about cultural events taking place even though an agreement was reached with the City that all stakeholders were to discuss the festivities.
CTMCA chairperson Sedick Soeker said: “There was an agreement for all the parties to meet and discuss the plans which was not done. We have made applications like everyone else, however, it was rejected. Every year that we participate, we are being victimised.
“The rejection of our applications could only be for the legal matter costs. The City is taking full advantage of this and, therefore, our venues were denied to us.”
The City’s executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman, said that in terms of the agreement with the above-mentioned organisers, these road march events were open to all minstrel troupes who want to participate.