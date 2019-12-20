Minstrel groups are 'victimised’ every year they participate in the street parades









The Woodstock Darlings perform during the 2018 Cape Town Street Parade, commonly known as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade. File picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - A few minstrel groups preparing for the upcoming street festivals are at odds with the City as they feel there had been no consultation with them in the process of planning the events for the festive season. The Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMCA) and the Suid Afrikaanse Koorrand (SAKR) claim that they had not been consulted about cultural events taking place even though an agreement was reached with the City that all stakeholders were to discuss the festivities. CTMCA chairperson Sedick Soeker said: “There was an agreement for all the parties to meet and discuss the plans which was not done. We have made applications like everyone else, however, it was rejected. Every year that we participate, we are being victimised. “The rejection of our applications could only be for the legal matter costs. The City is taking full advantage of this and, therefore, our venues were denied to us.” The City’s executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman, said that in terms of the agreement with the above-mentioned organisers, these road march events were open to all minstrel troupes who want to participate.

The City of Cape Town’s role is to enable the events by assisting with financial support and to ensure that the organisations meet all the legislative requirements.

“The event organisers are responsible for communicating with all the relevant parties with regard to the event,” he said.

Event manager at the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) Dennis Petersen said: “All minstrel groups were to apply for an event. We applied and submitted our plans which were approved. “The City then provided feedback and consulted us about our applications.”

SAKR chairperson Patrick Brink said: “I am amazed that the City could announce the festive events publicly without consulting SAKR which is a 67-year-old organisation that has a rich history of contributing to the cultural diversity, landscape and beauty of the Cape cultural heritage.”

Brink also claimed that cultural groups with no historical significance agreed with the City to put an end to a people’s tradition of “ou jaar uit” (old year out) festivities which take place at midnight every year on December 31.

He condemned the fact that a street parade on December 30 would take place instead.

Soeker said the agreement was supposed to be an inclusive process.

“All associations should work together for the sake of culture and not take on sides,” said Soeker.

