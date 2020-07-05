Miracle Kidz Safe House feeling effects of Covid-19 pandemic
Apart from a shortage of care workers, the home in Soetvlei Avenue, Constantia Hills, revealed it was facing numerous financial challenges due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown.
Founder Elsie du Plessis said: “The lockdown becomes very difficult for our kids as we have kids with autism who need their normal routine, which is not possible with the lockdown. Our kids are mostly special needs kids and struggle a lot to wear masks. The tantrums become unbearable at times because they don’t always understand that they can’t go out as usual.
“This period is extremely difficult for us. We are doing homeschooling, cleaning of the house, heaps of washing every day, attending doctors’ appointments at different hospitals, collecting medication for the children, and in between all this I am trying to be a mommy for them.”
Du Plessis has been providing child care services for more than 22 years, but registered Miracle Kidz Safe House in 2006.
There are now five people assisting at the home. She said the community had been providing cooked meals once a day, which was a huge help.
“With Covid-19 it’s not easy to raise much-needed funds. It is truly difficult for us adults to cope with this pandemic, and to stay strong and positive for the kids is a challenge.”
Due to heavy rainfall and gale-force winds at the weekend, the home’s already unstable roof was damaged, allowing rain to seep through.
* For food, clothing or monetary donations, email [email protected] or contact Du Plessis on 072 761 9301.@TheCapeArgus
Cape Argus