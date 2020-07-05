Miracle Kidz Safe House feeling effects of Covid-19 pandemic

Cape Town - A shelter for abandoned, neglected and abused children, Miracle Kidz Safe House, says all their care workers are unable to work due to them living in Covid-19 hot spots.

Apart from a shortage of care workers, the home in Soetvlei Avenue, Constantia Hills, revealed it was facing numerous financial challenges due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Founder Elsie du Plessis said: “The lockdown becomes very difficult for our kids as we have kids with autism who need their normal routine, which is not possible with the lockdown. Our kids are mostly special needs kids and struggle a lot to wear masks. The tantrums become unbearable at times because they don’t always understand that they can’t go out as usual.

“This period is extremely difficult for us. We are doing homeschooling, cleaning of the house, heaps of washing every day, attending doctors’ appointments at different hospitals, collecting medication for the children, and in between all this I am trying to be a mommy for them.”

Du Plessis has been providing child care services for more than 22 years, but registered Miracle Kidz Safe House in 2006.