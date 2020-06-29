Miss Earth SA Ambassador advocates for sustainable development

Cape Town - Margo Adonis, the Miss Earth Ambassador, is not only a beauty queen but a scientist who raises awareness about sustainable development among the youth. Adonis, 28, is a scientific technician at the provincial department of water and sanitation, based at its office in Bellville. Born in Cape Town, Adonis attended Ferndale Primary School in Ottery and Diazville High School in Saldanha, then completed a BTech degree in environmental management at Cape Peninsula University of Technology. She was crowned Miss Earth Ambassador in 2019, an annual competition which promotes efforts to raise awareness of environmental protection through community engagement. Besides her day job, Adonis is a volunteer lead advocate for UN Sustainable Development Goal 6 (clean water and sanitation) at the youth-based NGO World Merit South Africa.

Through this work, Adonis has been able to educate learners about the UN's Sustainable Development Goals through projects and community-based campaigns for, among others, water conservation, tree-planting, water source clean-ups and producing home-grown food in food gardens.

One of her achievements includes the establishment of a movement called Visions of Change, which aims to create a platform for passionate individuals to join organisations where actions are taken on environmental, social, and human rights issues.

“I strongly believe in continuing to grow as a young professional and leader and in doing so I wish to inspire many other young lives I come into contact with, to encourage their very own aspirations to take up spaces as young people,” says Adonis.