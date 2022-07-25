Missing 70-year-old father found dead at picnic site below Chapman’s Peak

Cape Town - The Thompson family, whose 70-year-old father went missing almost 10 days ago, say they are still processing the news of his death following the discovery of his body below the road on Chapman’s Peak near Hout Bay through a drone search. Thompson, who is the father of Olympic gold medallist rower James Thompson, went missing on July 14 when he left his care home in Lake Michelle, Noordhoek.

Story continues below Advertisement

In an effort to trace him, Thompson’s family said they enlisted the assistance of Fish Hoek police, rangers and volunteers from the Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) after tracing his last whereabouts to Chapman’s Peak through surveillance footage. Thompson’s daughter-in-law Carolyn Thompson said that fearing for his safety and well-being, as Thompson had Alzheimer’s, the family had also reached out to Missing Persons South Africa and posted about his disappearance on social media hoping the public would recognise him and call in his whereabouts. However, after a week and a half of searching, on Saturday, through a drone search conducted by the Western Cape Government Department of Health, Thompson’s body was located below a picnic site on Chapman’s Peak.

In a statement, Thompson’s family said he was found sitting beside a stream with a view of the Atlantic Ocean. “Chapman’s Peak was Gus’s favourite place in the world. He liked to explore the mountains before his health declined, preventing him from doing so.” The family say they believe he succumbed to hypothermia on Thursday last week, and died peacefully while sleeping.

Story continues below Advertisement

Thompson’s son James Thompson said: “Speaking on behalf of my family, I can’t express our gratitude enough to all the people and organisations that helped us search for our father non-stop over the last 10 days. The police, WSAR, friends, neighbours and compassionate people, it was through all your efforts we found him. “We believe he is resting now, at peace. For now, we are processing what happened, however, next week we will host a celebration of his life. His wishes were to have his ashes scattered in the location he was found.” Confirming the recovery mission, WSAR said one of its teams was activated to assist the SAPS in the recovery of a body on Chapman’s Peak shortly after 9am on Saturday.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a brief statement, WSAR said the Western Cape Department of Health EMS/Air Mercy Service (AMS) helicopter hoisted four technical rescuers down to the scene. “Once packaged, the body was lifted to the helicopter, and later handed over to SAPS. We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.” [email protected]