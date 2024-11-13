‘Missing’ French tourist found safe in Cape Town

Cape Town - A French tourist who went missing during a hike at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden has been safely located and is set to return home. Gaetan Haussin was reported missing after failing to reunite with his friends following a day of exploration at the gardens on Sunday.

His disappearance sparked a swift response from local authorities and search teams, who worked diligently to ensure his safe return. A Facebook post shared by Take Back Our Mountain said: “This French tourist was last seen by friends at Table View. He went to Kirstenbosch Gardens to go hiking and his fellow hikers arrived back without him. He called at 8pm last night from the Kirstenbosch Gardens gate and said he was en route. Not heard from since.” The SA National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi), SANParks and police yesterday confirmed the man had been found and was reunited with his friends.

Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, said the man “will fly back to his country”. Attempts to reach the French Embassy in South Africa for comment was unsuccessful on Monday. In another incident, emergency teams successfully rescued a 25-yearold American hiker who fell while descending Lion’s Head, ensuring her safe transport to the hospital on Saturday.

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson David Nel said the hiker and her friends were making their way down the popular trail towards the ladders when she suddenly slipped and fell. “Injured and unable to continue, an urgent call was made to the emergency number – 0219370300. “Nearby rescuer teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, with numerous rescuers swiftly making their way up the trail to locate the hiker,” Nel said.

Nel added that a small team on board the Western Cape Government Health and Wellness EMS / Air Mercy Service (AMS) rescue helicopter were flown to Lion’s Head and hoisted down to a point near the injured hiker. “She was treated by a Western Cape Government Health and Wellness paramedic before being carefully assisted a short way along the trail to a point where the helicopter could hoist her from the mountain.