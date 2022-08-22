Missing iconic canoeist Giel van Deventer now presumed drowned

Cape Town - The search for acclaimed canoeist Giel van Deventer is still ongoing. However, authorities fear he may have already drowned. Van Deventer, 72, went missing while participating in a canoeing race on the Breede River on Saturday.

According to Canoeing South Africa, Van Deventer was paddling in a K2 with partner Lodewyk Rabie when they ran into trouble in a tree block close to the race finish outside Swellendam. Canoeing South Africa president Kim Pople said: “When Giel and Lodewyk ran into the tree block, Giel disappeared underwater. “Since the incident, race officials and police divers have been searching for him without success.

“People said unfortunately the level of the already full Breede River rose overnight making conditions for the search very difficult. “It is now presumed that he has drowned. However, the search is ongoing,” she said. Van Deventer held the record for the most number of finishes in the tough Berg River Canoe Marathon, becoming the first person to earn 50 medals last year. Last month, he added another finish to his CV.

“He was an avid paddler who took part in most of the major events on the national calendar and also played a vital role as a keen statistician. This tragedy has left a huge hole in Western Cape and South African canoeing. “Giel was a trailblazer, both on the Berg River Canoe Marathon and as a leading light in the masters’ paddling community. “His contribution off the water as a diligent and thorough statistician who kept track of every single paddler’s results in major events like the Berg and the Fish was remarkable,” Pople said.