Cape Town – The case of missing 6-year-old Joshlin Smith has again been postponed. This morning, Saldanha Bay residents showed up in their numbers outside Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court in the hope that they would finally hear where the missing girl is.

Dressed in Patriotic Alliance T-shirts, the crowd got out of a chartered bus and sang Struggles songs and chanted: “Where is Joshlin?” Instead the court heard the case would be postponed to July 15 for further investigation. Watch: Saldanha Bay residents arrived in their numbers on Monday morning ahead of the appearance of the accused in the missing Joshlin Smith case.



They came out singing struggle songs and asking where Joshlin is.#joshlinsmith #missingkids #Missingchildren #news #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/jGd6kYubsE — Cape Argus (@TheCapeArgus) May 13, 2024 In the dock were Joshlin’s mom Racquel Kelly Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis, and their friends Steveno van Rhyn and Lourentia Lombaard.

They were arrested and charged with kidnapping and human trafficking in March. The Diazville Primary School learner disappeared from her Middelpos home on February 19. State advocate Aradhana Heeramun said they were in the process of finalising the case.

"On completion of this investigation, this court will be informed of the forum that the matter will be tried. The State's request today is for postponement until July 15." Police oversight and community safety MEC Reagen Allen said it has been 84 days since the disappearance of Joshlin. "We again today see that the wheels of justice turn slowly.