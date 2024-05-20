Missing man’s body washed up at Haakgat Beach

Cape Town - Close family members gathered at Haakgat Beach in Melkbosstrand on Sunday as the body of missing Pierre Lotter and one of his three pet Dachshunds washed up in the morning. The 24-year-old from Kathu in the Northern Cape went missing last Tuesday when he and his uncle went fishing on Kid’s Rock in Bloubergstrand along with three Dachshunds dogs.

The 47-year-old uncle’s body washed up near the Blue Peter Hotel that same night. The deceased has not been named. Concerned family members alerted the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Table Bay after they had not heard from the men since 6.30pm. At the time of their disappearance, NSRI Melkbosstrand station commander Hein Köhne believed the two men may have tried to swim across the channel.

At the scene yesterday, Lotter’s girlfriend watched as authorities cordoned off the area around his lifeless body and declined to comment. The Cape Argus was referred to the NSRI’s Craig Lambinon as a spokesperson for the family. However, Lambinon could not confirm the incident and said that no information would be made available. “We are not releasing any information at this stage,” he said.

Pierre Lotter’s loved ones at the scene. Lotter, 23, went missing last week while walking his three dogs on the beach in Blouberg. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Pierre Lotter’s loved ones with his belongings retrieved from his body. Lotter, 23, went missing last week while walking his three dogs on the beach in Blouberg. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the circumstances surrounding the body found were under investigation. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Melkbosstrand police registered an inquest for further investigation,” he said. “An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”

The Big Bay Beach area is relatively safe, according to Connor Rautenbach, captain of the Big Bay Surf Lifesaving Club. The club was among several authorities that responded to the scene when Lotter went missing, including community medics, Netcare 911 and ER24 ambulance services, provincial EMS and the Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services. “It is a big family beach especially in the summer and on weekends, very family-oriented with people leaving their kids in the water with lifeguards watching them,” he said.