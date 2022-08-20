Missing Mossel Bay sailor located adrift at sea, deceased on his yacht

Cape Town - A massive search operation for a 60-year-old solo sailor from Mossel Bay ended on Saturday afternoon after his yacht was located by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), and the sailor was found deceased aboard it. The yacht was found by SA Air Force 22 squadron Oryx helicopter, approximately 30 nautical miles south-south-west of Stilbaai on the Cape South Coast.

Since Monday evening, August 15, the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) had initiated enquiries to determine the whereabouts of the sailing yacht, with the sailor’s family growing anxious to hear word of his whereabouts and they had growing concerns for his safety. On Friday afternoon, August 19, the NSRI Emergency Operations Centre was alerted by the MRCC to the sailing yacht that had been spotted approximately 31 nautical miles south -east off-shore of Cape Agulhas. The 60-year-old solo sailor was suspected to be overdue in Mossel Bay after departing the Port of Table Bay on the afternoon of Friday, August 12

On Friday, the NSRI said while the weather could well have delayed the progress of the sailing yacht ‘Panacea’ along the South Coast, a alert was broadcast to all ships. The alert was for vessels in the area and those passing between False Bay and Mossel Bay to keep a watch and to report any sightings of the sailing yacht and the solo sailor to the MRCC. On Friday, a motor vessel spotted the sailing yacht.

On Saturday afternoon, after the yacht was found by the helicopter, an NSRI Airborne rescue swimmer was deployed into the sea where he swam and boarded the yacht. The NSRI swimmer found the sailor deceased below decks. “With limited aviation fuel remaining, the rescue swimmer placed a signalling beacon on the yacht before being recovered into the helicopter and they returned to base.

“An operation by authorities and the SA Police Service is under way to safely recover the body from the yacht and to safely recover the yacht,” the NSRI said. “Family of the deceased man have respectfully requested privacy in their time of grieving the sad loss of their loved one. “The effort by all involved, for their tireless contributions that helped to bring closure in this tragedy, is commended,” the NSRI said.