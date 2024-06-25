Missing police officer found dead, two bullet cartridges next to him

Cape Town - A police officer who disappeared from his flat last Tuesday was found dead on an open field two days later with a gunshot wound to the head. The body of Constable Bonginkosi Bhobho, 29, who was stationed at Philippi Visible Policing, was found by residents on Thursday, along with two bullet cartridges next to him, police said.

According to a police report: “On Wednesday, at about 4.30pm, Constable Bonginkosi Bhobho was reported missing by his brother. Afterwards, they could not get hold of him, and he was not in his flat. A missing person’s inquiry was opened at Philippi East police station.” When Bhobho’s body was found, there was no identification on him, and he was positively identified only two days later. Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, said police were investigating murder.

“According to reports, police on patrol were stopped by community members at the corner of Sheffield and Govan Mbeki roads, Luzuko, Philippi East. “They then pointed out a body of an unidentified male that was lying in the field with a gunshot wound to his head. “The deceased did not have any valuables or identification in his possession. It was unknown what transpired and robbery is suspected.

“Enquiries on the scene were made but with no positive information. “On Saturday, June 22, the deceased was positively identified by his family at Salt River Mortuary as the constable from SAPS Philippi who was reported missing. “The case is currently under investigation and no arrests have been made,” Van Wyk said.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) acting secretary Xolile Marimani said they condemned the killing of the off-duty police officer. “Our heart goes out to the family of the slain police officer who was senselessly shot by unknown criminals. “Law enforcement officers are always facing dangers whether on or off duty.

“These officers work to keep our society safe and they are taken from us in a brutal manner. “We hope that the perpetrators will be brought to book, expeditiously. “We reiterate that we stand firm on the position that says that any shooting of a police officer should be treated with a very serious response but not only from the police but the justice system and correctional services.