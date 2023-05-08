Missing son of president’s security boss found murdered

Cape Town - The son of the head of the police’s Presidential Protection Service was found murdered weeks after he was reported missing. Warren Rhoode, 31, was last seen on April 23, when he went to visit a friend in Eindhoven, Delft.

He drove a black VW Polo Vivo that has a faded bonnet, with the registration number CN 70 VF GP, which has not yet been recovered. The Bellville victim is the son of Major-General Wally Rhoode, who was recently embroiled in the Farmgate scandal. He has revealed to the public protector the roles allegedly played by the president and his Namibian counterpart, Hage Geingob, in the aftermath of the Phala Phala farm theft where millions of US dollars were stolen.

Warren’s relative, Quinton Rhoode, said the family had no details about what happened. “At the moment we have no idea what actually happened to Warren, we will probably get more tomorrow (Monday) or on Tuesday. I don’t know what to say to you, yet. His body was found in Delft, where he said he was going.” Western Cape Missing Person’s Unit founder Candice van der Rheede confirmed that Warren’s body was at the Tygerberg mortuary.

“I received a call from the family saying they found him. They had been at the morgue before but didn’t find the body but when they went again they found him there. I also don’t have the details around the murder and where exactly he was found in Delft but I can confirm that he was positively identified.” Councillor Nobanathi Matutu said she had put word out to the Eindhoven community. “Last week there was a body which was found in the area and I thought it could be him.