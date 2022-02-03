Mitchells Plain businessman appears in court on rape and abduction charges

Cape Town - The case of Aneez Brandt, a prominent Mitchells Plain businessman accused of raping a 13-year-old Uitsig girl, was postponed to Monday for the finalisation of bail arguments. Brandt made his second appearance in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on charges of abduction and rape on January 22.

It is alleged Brandt, a close friend of the family, took her without her consent under the pretext of accompanying her to fix her phone after collecting it from her grandfather’s house in Mitchells Plain. According to her affidavit, Brandt, a day before the incident, had agreed to accompany her, together with her mother, to get the phone fixed. However, when he arrived at the teenager’s home the following day, she was alone and he forced her to go with him. She alleged Brandt pushed her into the car and drove off. Along the way he dropped off two women and a child.

She further alleged on their way from Mitchells Plain, Brandt stopped at an address in Voortrekker Road in Goodwood, which was later identified as Go West Room Rental. Brandt, after taking his clothes off, allegedly undressed her and penetrated her vagina with his fingers. She alleged she managed to push him and locked herself in the bathroom. However, a medical report presented by the investigating officer to the court indicated she had no injuries to her vagina.

However, CCTV footage seen by the officer, allegedly showed Brandt and her entering the building and inside one of the rooms. It emerged Brandt had two previous cases of assault, firearm charges, and a fraud case in which he was fined R30000. He also denied media reports that he had said the complainant consented to the act. Brandt refused to respond to questions put to him by the State prosecutor, saying he would discuss such merits of the case during the trial.