Mitchells Plain District Hospital celebrates 10 years of service

Cape Town - Celebrations in honour of Mitchells Plain District Hospital have continued, this time with a gala dinner to celebrate the facility’s 10th anniversary. Those in attendance joining staff and community members included Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, Department of Health and Wellness Head Dr Keith Cloete, Premier Alan Winde and Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis at the Lentegeur Psychiatric Hospital Main Hall in Mitchells Plain on Saturday.

The Mitchells Plain District Hospital opened in November 2013 following an increased demand for district-level and specialist health-care services in the community. A decade ago, the Mitchells Plain Community Health Centre was one of the busiest clinics providing primary health-care services to the community, said Department of Health and Wellness spokesperson Monique Johnstone. The Mitchells Plain District Hospital sees about 30 admissions a day, and on average its emergency centre treats 4 500 patients per month. Hospital CEO Evan Swart said: “The Emergency Centre is one of the busiest in the Cape Metropole, treating approximately 4 500 patients per month seeking emergency care relating to interpersonal and gender-based violence, mental health and substance abuse, TB/HIV, chronic illnesses and malnutrition in adults and children.

“The total number of patients accessing care at the Emergency Centre which includes adults and children has seen a steady growth of more than 30 000 visits a year to approximately 48 000 for the 2022 financial year. “Based on the health-related challenges in the community, the service pressures are experienced at the Emergency Centre, Psychiatric Ward for mental health and surgeries for emergency/trauma-related cases.” Mbombo said: “Over the past 10 years, Mitchells Plain District Hospital has been a crucial facility in our metro health services and is one of the busiest hospitals in the Western Cape.