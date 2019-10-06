A Mitchells Plain murderer who carried out a “hit” in Clanwilliam last month will spend 18 years in prison after he entered into a plea agreement with the State. File picture.

Cape Town - A Mitchells Plain murderer who carried out a “hit” in Clanwilliam last month will spend 18 years in prison after he entered into a plea agreement with the State. Graham Webber received 23 years’ imprisonment, of which five years were suspended, for killing Will-Carl Booysen on September 29, 2016.

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe concluded that the murder was premeditated, that Webber had time to reconsider his action, and that he expected to be paid R30000 for killing Booysen.

According to papers, Webber met his co-accused, Ferlin Arries, in Cape Town where the latter allegedly told him he had “a problem with a person with the name of Will-Carl Booysen” and wanted to get rid of him.

Webber alleged in the plea agreement: “Arries asked me if I would be willing to kill Booysen and promised to pay me R30000.