Cape Town - A Mitchells Plain murderer who carried out a “hit” in Clanwilliam last month will spend 18 years in prison after he entered into a plea agreement with the State.

Graham Webber received 23 years’ imprisonment, of which five years were suspended, for killing Will-Carl Booysen on September 29, 2016.

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe concluded that the murder was premeditated, that Webber had time to reconsider his action, and that he expected to be paid R30000 for killing Booysen.

According to papers, Webber met his co-accused, Ferlin Arries, in Cape Town where the latter allegedly told him he had “a problem with a person with the name of Will-Carl Booysen” and wanted to get rid of him.

Webber alleged in the plea agreement: “Arries asked me if I would be willing to kill Booysen and promised to pay me R30000.

“I told Arries that I was willing to shoot Booysen and acquired a firearm and ammunition. I travelled to Clanwilliam with the firearm and was given accommodation by Arries.

“On the evening of September 29, 2016, I waited for Booysen and shot at him multiple times.”

On his way back to Cape Town, Webber noticed a police roadblock and asked his taxi driver not to stop. The driver stopped beyond the roadblock and Webber tried to flee, but was shot by police and arrested. At the time of his arrest, he had not received any payment. Webber indicated that he would testify against Arries.

Cape Argus