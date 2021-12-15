Mitchells Plain mass shooting: Three accused believed to belong to the Americans gang

Cape Town - Three men accused of murder and attempted murder following a mass shooting in Mandalay appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court. Moegamat Hartzenberg, Jonathan Witbooi and Marawaan Sofaar have been charged with one count of murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

The three men appeared in court for a bail application where the State was ready to proceed and intended to oppose bail. However, at the last minute the three men abandoned their bail application and instead opted to forgo bail proceedings. The application was abandoned because two of the men have pending convictions against them at the same court related to illegal possession of firearms. Hartzenberg had also given the court a false name on his pending convictions. The accused had allegedly orchestrated a mass shooting in Montclair Drive in Mandalay, where they allegedly opened fire on several guests at a 21st birthday party on October 16, 2021.

The three accused allegedly killed 31-year-old Anne Gabriels by shooting her with a firearm, aiming at a guest who was attending the celebration. In addition, the accused have been charged with the attempted murder of several other victims who were shot at the party. They include: Taytim van Aarde, Miche Gordon, Marawaan Kenny, Tyler Southgate and a 7-year-old child.