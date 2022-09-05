Mitchells Plain organisation hosts theatre production to raise funds for a good cause

Cape Town - The Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum (MPCF) is partnering with New Identity Theatre Academy for a fund-raising event to aid the organisation in reaching more victims of trauma caused by losing loved ones to violent crimes. The forum was established in 2017, following the rape and murder of Stacha Arends and has been helping families who have experienced trauma through violent crimes, such as rape, sexual offences, gender-based violence, murder or gangsterism to heal by offering counselling and court support.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tania Arends, the MPCF vice-chairperson said the organisation received no funding from government and was established after community activists and the Arends family realised that resources available to families who were thrust into the criminal justice system as victims were sorely lacking. “To go through something like this, it doesn’t end when the perpetrator is sentenced. For us as the family of Stacha, we still feel that pain sometimes, but to help other families, that brings us comfort,” Arends said. “We have trained counsellors within our organisation so if the family needs trauma counselling, we hook them up. We also do court support because that is the time when the family really needs support. After a child or woman’s body is found, people disappear but that is the time when families need support the most,” she said.

The organisation offers court support and counselling but an integral part of their work is assisting in the search for missing persons, which takes them across the city into communities such as Philippi, Elsies River, Delft and Gugulethu. “We are very passionate about going out, helping communities not just in Mitchells Plain but the broader Cape Town. We don’t care where we go to search, as long as we can help a family not go through the trauma we went through alone,” Arends said. Now the group is calling for residents to come out in their numbers and show them support. The event consists mainly of a theatre production titled Tranne Van a Moeder (Tears of a mother) to be held at Spine Road High School hall on October 8.

Story continues below Advertisement

Those interested in attending the event can go to the Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum Facebook page, where the details have been posted. Adult tickets cost R100, pensioners/children R50. [email protected] Cape Argus