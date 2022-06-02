Mitchells Plain police station accused of harbouring an accused rapist

Cape Town - The Mitchells Plain police station has been accused of harbouring an alleged rapist after one of its general employees, who is out on bail, is still working at the station despite his pending case. Tafelsig residents demonstrated in front of the station to demand the immediate suspension of the employee, a cleaner, accused of raping three women after he allegedly lured them to the station under the pretext of getting them jobs.

Activist Joanie Fredericks, who led the demonstration, said the accused in his position of trust as an employee of a place where victims of crimes go to receive help, made his attacks more disgusting. Fredericks said they were appalled that someone that works at the police station was not only allowed to do such despicable acts to women but also allowed to continue working. “We demand that the Mitchells Plain police station place the person under immediate suspension until the courts have finalised any cases of rape against him. We believe that the courts are qualified to make judgments against perpetrators but until such time we will not allow him to continue his work in the employ of the Mitchells Plain police station.

“We know for a fact that once a perpetrator of rape is caught out, it is most likely that he has more countless rapes against many victims,” she said. Fredericks said more victims have contacted her accusing him of rape while he was still out on bail. Activist Venetia Orgill said many rape victims commit suicide and their families are broken while the perpetrators get their freedom.

“We must petition the court to not grant bail to perpetrators of these heinous crimes. How long before the government realises that granting these perpetrators bail and parole, they come out and recommit them? “How many of these parolees and these perpetrators who are granted bail must be for the government to realise that these people are a danger to society? We must not forget that Moehydien Pangakar was out on parole after serving time for other crimes against children when he allegedly raped and murdered Tazne van Wyk,” she said. Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that Mitchells Plain Family Violence, Child Abuse, and Sexual Offences Unit was investigating a case of sexual assault. He said the matter was in court.

He said it was police policy to conduct a departmental investigation after any misconduct or criminal investigation against a member of the SAPS, however this was an internal process between the employer and the employee and would be dealt with as such. [email protected] Cape Argus