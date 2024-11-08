Mitchell's Plain powerlifter crowned African continent’s champion

Cape Town - Coveted powerlifting professional Haroun Pietersen, 37, has done it again. Hailing from Mitchell’s Plain, Pietersen has walked away with the Africa Powerlifting title after competing at the 2024 African Men’s Classic Powerlifting Championships earlier this month.

The accomplishment comes after Pietersen also set the benchmark as a four-time record holder, even breaking one of his own records set at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships. Pietersen has been moving mountains with his impressive skills in an array of powerlifting competitions. Just two weeks before being crowned the Africa Powerlifting Champion, Pietersen also brought home gold for Mzansi at the Commonwealth Championships.

Pietersen, this time, lifted a staggering combined total of 792.5kgs. “Africa Champs was a special one, we had an all South African battle to get the best lifter trophy. “What a way to finish off the year,” an ecstatic Pietersen said.

“Now the prep for next year, to do even bigger things begins,” he adds. Pietersen received good news just minutes before his interview with Cape Argus yesterday. “I got nominated for the World Games in China next year, this is like the Olympics Powerlifting, it gets televised and you get to compete against the world’s best.

“When I received the news, I literally got goosebumps, just to think of how far I’ve made it.” Pietersen said his ultimate goal in the beginning was to get South African colours. “It was just a phenomenal year, I was telling my coach, the goal was to achieve SA colours and in the first comp, I not only received colours but grew to take part in four international competitions and came home with silver and gold.

“Now I am a champion and record holder, it's really overwhelming and it still hasn’t really sunk in, just that thought that me, this guy from the Plain, is the Africa Champion, is absolutely massive. “Myself and my friend Isaac were saying, we are from the bottom of Africa, sitting on top of the food chain in this sport, it’s just wow. “What makes me even more proud is that my family’s name has been engraved into the history of this country, continent and the world, as one of the strongest families in history.”