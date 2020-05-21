Mitchells Plain refuse depot closed due to Covid-19 case

Cape Town - The Mitchells Plain municipal refuse depot has been closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19, the City of Cape Town said on Thursday, three days after it closed its Woodstock depot because of an outbreak. Three refuse workers had tested positive in total, the city council said. One works as part of the removal teams and the other two are office staff. Those that had been in close contact with the staff members were required to self-quarantine. The city warned that refuse collection in both areas would be delayed while offices and vehicles were sanitised, and that the service was only likely to resume next week.

"As a result of the positive cases of Covid-19, the facilities need to be/remain closed for approximately the next three days until deep cleaning and disinfecting have been completed. This includes disinfecting the facilities and vehicles."

Council said management was "checking in regularly with staff members who have tested positive" and were communicating with the close contacts of the employees to advise on the way forward in terms of quarantining, screening and testing.

"We wish our staff members all the best with their recovery and we are thinking of them and their families during this time."

Cape Town is the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in the Western Cape. The province on Wednesday had 11,626 confirmed infections, which accounted for 62% of the 18,003 cases in South Africa.

Mitchells Plain, a vast area on the Cape Flats, had recorded 1,158 infections.

African News Agency (ANA)