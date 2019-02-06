Three suspects aged 25, 46 and 51-years-old respectively were found in possession of cables and arrested on a charge of possession of presumed stolen property. Picture: SAPS/Supplied

Cape Town - In an intensive effort targeting stolen property, members of Mitchells Plain police followed up on information received about a possibly stolen vehicle in Vredenburg Street, Westridge.



Upon arrival at the scene on Monday 2019-02-04 at approximately 15:20 they noticed a red Mazda with registration, and after further investigation it was established that the vehicle was stolen in Philippi.





Three suspects aged 28, 35 and 50-years-old respectively were arrested on a charge of possession of presumed stolen property. The vehicle was seized and taken to Bellville South storage for safe-guarding.





In a separate incident, police followed up on information the received about people stealing cables along the railway line in Mitchells Plain. Three suspects aged 25, 46 and 51-years-old respectively were found in possession of cables and arrested on a charge of possession of presumed stolen property.





A total of twenty-meter copper cable and 15m aluminium casing were seized in this incident.





All six suspects will appear in Mitchell Plain Magistrates court once they have been charged.





