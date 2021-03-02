Mitchells Plain shootings: Gang leaders 'do not want peace on the Cape Flats'
Cape Town - The Cape Coloured Congress (CCC), which began a fervent campaign as mediator in “peace talks” with rival gang leaders from the Cape Flats, has said all talks have ceased.
The organisation, headed by Fadiel Adams, was going to talk to gang leaders from mostly Mitchells Plain at the start of December 2020.
Adams said: “There’s no peace talks now. These people are out for blood. I’m starting to wonder if certain political parties do not want peace on the Cape Flats, because it was calming down.
“We spoke to six of the most prominent gang leaders here and it was an ongoing thing because just getting these people to talk is hard work. In Mitchells Plain in particular, it was probably the quietest December/January in a generation. I’m beginning to suspect that people don’t want these peace initiatives to succeed. I have no grounds to say this, but in my gut I can feel that this thing has been set up.”
Adams said gang leaders themselves showed keen interest to continue, however, “it was the younger kids who wouldn't listen”.
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz visited Mitchells Plain police on Monday, following a bloody weekend with more than 10 people shot and six killed. Fritz also visited the families of those affected.
“It’s disgraceful that criminal elements are terrorising our most vulnerable communities in Mitchells Plain through mass shootings. Upon visiting some of the affected families, it’s clear to me that the communities have been deeply traumatised by these shootings, and I’ve committed to assist those affected families with information and support where needed,” said Fritz.
He said his department would be expediting the roll-out of additional law enforcement and violence prevention efforts through the establishment of Area Based Teams (ABT).
“Mitchells Plain will be included in the second phase of ABT roll-outs and will temporarily have a deployment of LEAP (Law Enforcement Action Partnership) officers, which we hope to make permanent.”
Cape Argus