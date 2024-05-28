Mitchells Plain Taxi driver under investigation for 'beating up' a rude passenger

Cape Town - A Mitchells Plain taxi driver who was filmed attacking a passenger in broad daylight is being investigated by traffic services after the incident in Athlone went viral on chat groups. The video, which was shared over the weekend, is seemingly captured by a passenger as the driver, Kieron Long, is heard swearing at a passenger in the front seat.

The 29-year-old driver is heard shouting as the taxi comes to an abrupt stop amid shouts from the passengers. He is then seen leaving the vehicle and grabbing the passenger, hitting him several times as commuters try to defuse the fight. Speaking to the Cape Argus, Long admitted to hitting the passenger, saying he was being verbally abusive during the trip from Lentegeur to the Cape Town CBD.

“He was sitting at the door and it was both him and the passenger next to me that were being rude. “An ambulance came by with sirens on and I drove behind him to cut through the traffic. The ambulance braked suddenly and so did I and that is when they told me I drive badly. “I apologised but this guy just wouldn’t stop. He kept on and on, putting his fingers in my face … and that is why I got gatvol and attacked him.

“The video didn’t show what happened before the fight. After the fight I apologised and told the gaatjie to pay them back their money and put them both out of my van. I apologised because I was sorry for what happened but some passengers are just rude and I just got gatvol.” Moegamat Arendse of the Route 6 Taxi Association confirmed they were made aware of the video and said the driver has been reprimanded. “The driver has been reprimanded and it was reported to us.

"On Tuesday, we will be meeting all the parties for mediation." Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said officials from the traffic department are investigating. "At this stage we are trying to establish if the passenger has opened a criminal charge against the driver and if so it could affect his operating licence."