OPPORTUNITY: Shumeez was spotted at her sister, Zhuqeelah’s, photo shoot.

Cape Town - This young lady is taking the world of beauty pageants by storm.

Mitchells Plain teen, Shumeez Scott caused waves when she first appeared in the Daily Voice in July 2017.

The bubbly teen has Down Syndrome, but that hasn’t stopped her from following her dreams.

Since July, Shumeez has won two national and international pageants, including a crown she is set to collect in India in February.

Shumeez, 18, became a model by accident last year after she accompanied her older sister Zhuqeelah, 21, who is a hijabi model, to a photo shoot. Mom Bahia says: “She went with her sister to a photoshoot once and immediately drew the attention of the production staff and directors. They admired her ability to take direction easily and the rest is history.”

Shumeez won the national Miss DS Ribbons4Roses SA 2017 pageant on her birthday on 30 November and she followed that up with an even bigger win: the inaugural Miss MWI (Magnificent Women Internationally) Phenomenal 2018/19 international pageant.

This title winner will be crowned at a 2018 MWI International Gala in Mumbai.

CAUSING WAVES: Beauty queen, Shumeez Scott

Shumeez is preparing to leave for India next month.

Bahia says they have secured a sponsorship for R10 000 so far, but still need a further R5000 for travelling expenses.

The bright-eyed teen says she is thrilled about her achievements.

“I am very excited about this and happy that I can step up for Down Syndrome people and, most importantly, I can live my dream,” she says.

Shumeez isn’t much of a talker, but makes up for her shyness through non-verbal communication - always smiling, giggling or even striking a pose to get her point across.

She is currently signed to Ace Models and has already worked on a few campaigns for retailers like Mr Price.

She also completed her matric last year and is now looking forward to studying for a Health and Beauty diploma.

HAPPY SOUL: Shumeez with her proud siblings Zhuqeelah and Mogamat Zubair

“My biggest dream is to open my own massage parlour and model studio,” she says.

Shumeez heads for Mumbai on 18 February for a week.

The Miss MWI Phenomenal 2018/19 is the first such event in the world for people with special needs.

If you would like to assist, contact Bahia on 071 443 6014.

[email protected]

Daily Voice