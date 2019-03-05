Angie Motshekga said there's a budget shortfall in terms of upgrading school infrastructure, and she does not want the Education Department to be responsible. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency

Cape Town - There has been mixed reaction to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s call for an infrastructure unit similar to the South African National Road Agency (Sanral) to focus on building schools. In his State of the Nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that school infrastructure would be prioritised. He also called for a school infrastructure audit.

This follows media reports of unsafe school infrastructure and the pervasiveness of pit latrines at schools across the country.

Motshekga said the Education Infrastructure Grant and the Accelerated Schools Infrastructure Delivery Initiative were cut by 1.3%.

She said there was a budget shortfall in terms of upgrading school infrastructure. She does not want the Education Department to be responsible for school infrastructure and said there were challenges around it.

Motshekga also said that the cost of building a school differed from province to province. But Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at the University of Stellenbosch disagreed with Motshekga.

“The government has already had dedicated structures for building and renovating schools for more than 25 years. To make it appear as if the department is overwhelmed by its teaching and learning commitments, thereby neglecting school infrastructure (is not right).

“The officials working with schools as circuit managers or district advisers are not the same people concerned in installing decent toilets and building the school library,” Jansen said.

Last year, former Cosatu provincial secretary Tony Ehrenreich and parents from Uitsig took the Western Cape Education Department to court for closing Uitzig Secondary School.

The school was falling apart due to ongoing vandalism. The school remains open, pending the winding up of court proceedings.

“But the parents of the learners have already started repairing it,” Ehrenreich said. “They fixed the plumbing and painted the school.”

