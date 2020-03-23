MJC slams fake news claiming council has info on first coronavirus death

Cape Town - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has slammed a social media post making the rounds which claims that the organisation has knowledge of the first coronavirus death.

In a statement released on Sunday, the MJC said: "The social media message claiming that the MJC has knowledge of the first person who passed away from the coronavirus is a fabrication. We condemn this irresponsible action, especially at such a crucial stage in our collective fight to prevent this virus from spreading.

"The MJC will report this message to the authorities and allow the law to take its course. We are aware of the government's tough stance on persons spreading false information regarding the coronavirus."

This comes after more fake news post related to the coronavirus have been circulating on social media.

Just last week the Western Cape Health Department has refuted claims that there had been a positive Covid-19 case at the Kraaifontein Community Health Centre after a post was shared spreading fake news about a confirmed coronavirus case at the clinic.