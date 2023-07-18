Mkhwebane responds to social media critics of her performance by posting her own review

Cape Town - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has posted a review of her own performance in office on her Twitter profile as the clock ticks towards the end of her term in October. Mkhwebane took to Twitter to respond to criticism of her performance as Public Protector on the social media platform.

She posted a pie chart from the PPSA which showed her results from her appointment in October 2016 to February 2022. The pie chart showed of the 60962 cases under her watch, 58 964 had been finalised. Mkhwebane tweeted: “The office under my leadership received two clean audits and improved performance by February 2022, first of its kind since the office was established in 1995. “By that time only 17 reports were set aside out of 412 reports issued.”

The office under my leadership received 2 clean audits and improved performance by February 2022, first of its kind since the office was established in 1995. By that time only 17 reports were set aside out of 412 reports issued. pic.twitter.com/Td8a8aX730 — Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane (@AdvBMkhwebane) July 17, 2023 In a direct response to a tweet which accused her of failing because out of 26 reviewed cases she was only able to successfully defend only nine, Mkhwebane said: “Winning cases in court is not part of PP deliverables, and reviews are part of the legal system, same applies (in the case of) judges cases (which are) set aside at (the) SCA.” Mkhwebane previously testified at the Section 194 committee that the number of reports issued under her watch showed the institution was not only investigating the president and ministers. Despite her being suspended, the Office of the Public Protector, PPSA, obtained a clean audit report for the third year in a row from Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke for the 2021-22 financial year.