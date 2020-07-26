Mkhwebane sorry about delay in investigating complaints about Bredell

Cape Town - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has written a letter of apology to provincial opposition leader Cameron Dugmore over her Cape Town office’s delay in attending to his complaint about Local Government MEC Anton Bredell.

Dugmore had lodged an appeal to Mkhwebane about the head of the Western Cape Public Protector’s office, advocate Sune Griessel, accusing her of failing to investigate complaints lodged with her office.

Mkhwebane said: “I have to apologise for the delay by our Western Cape provincial office to attend to your complaint. The executive manager responsible for the Western Cape provincial office will address the matter with the provincial representative to ensure that the investigation is prioritised and that such delays are avoided in future.

“The progress made with the investigation will also be monitored on a weekly basis and you will be regularly updated on the status of the investigation,” said Mkhwebane.

“The investigation could not be finalised within 30 days, as contemplated by the Executive Members’ Ethics Act, and I have informed the premier of the Western Cape accordingly.”