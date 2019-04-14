Struggle stalwarts Denis Goldberg and Andrew Mlangeni were in a jovial mood as they received honorary doctorates from CPUT. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency

Cape Town - Struggle stalwarts and the last surviving members of the Rivonia Treason Trial Denis Goldberg and Andrew Mlangeni were in a jovial mood as they received honorary doctorates from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT). Mlangeni was awarded a Doctorate of Public Administration for his “commitment to the fight for a democratic South Africa and a lifetime of service to the people of South Africa”.

Goldberg was awarded a Doctorate of Engineering for his “selfless contribution to the Struggle for freedom and his unwavering commitment to the development of post-apartheid South Africa”. He was among a select few to receive military training in China before the formation of Umkhonto we Sizwe and was sentenced to life imprisonment on Robben Island.

Mlangeni completed two degrees in Political Science and Public Administration, and a BA Honours in Political Science, before his release from prison in 1989.

He served as a member of the post-apartheid Parliament and over the years has been honoured with a number of awards, including the Isitwalandwe Award, the ANC’s highest honour, for his outstanding contribution and sacrifice to the Struggle.

Mlangeni called on all graduates to remedy the current situation in the country, as agents of “good” change.

Celebration songs, clapping and ululation punctuated the joyous event, which was attended by many academics, politicians, business people and government officials from different walks of lives.

The honorary degrees were conferred at the CPUT annual graduation ceremony, presided over by chancellor Thandi Modise.

Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the presiding officers applaud the CPUT for honouring the giants of “our” Struggle for freedom.

[email protected]

Cape Argus