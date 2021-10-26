Mobile police station unveiled for Makhaza but activists demand fully functional station

Cape Town - Activists and community leaders from Khayelitsha say a mobile police station to serve Makhaza, unveiled at the weekend, will not solve the issues raised in the Khayelitsha Commission Report. Instead, they have called for police management to build a fully functional police station in Makhaza, as recommended in the report.

This comes after the Police Minister Bheki Cele and the provincial police commissioner Tembekile Phathekile unveiled the mobile police station during the launch of the Western Cape safer season campaign in Khayelitsha. Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) chairperson Ndithini Tyhido welcomed the unveiling of the police station but demanded a proper station. He claimed Phathekile promised the KDF that the police station would be built in the next financial year (2022).

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the police were in a process of building a station for Makhaza. Police Minister Bheki Cele, provincial police commissioner Tembekile Phathekile and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz unveiling the mobile police station for Makhaza. Picture Supplied A researcher for the Social Justice Coalition (SJC), Thandokazi George, said it had been seven years since the SJC called for a fully functional police station in Makhaza.

George said they recognised the progress of the mobile police station. However, they do not believe it would necessarily solve the issues raised in the report. “For example, the mobile police station has a holding cell, toilet and charge desk. For people going to report cases of rape, sexual assault and GBV, this will not be a space that gives them privacy to have their matters attended to adequately." George said they were not provided with timeliness regarding when they could anticipate construction to commence for a fully functional police station.