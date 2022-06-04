Mobility department sets aside almost R6.4bn for Cape road and transport projects

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s department of mobility says it has set aside almost R6.4 billion to spend on capital projects over the next three financial years, with nearly R1.4bn budgeted for 2022/23. Mobility MEC Rob Quintas announced the directorate’s budget and plans this week, saying the department would be prioritising the construction of new roads, general road maintenance and new infrastructure for public transport services over the next three financial years.

“Capital projects relate to investment in new infrastructure to ensure commuters, goods, and services can keep on moving in Cape Town. Thus, this is money to be spent on new roads, traffic signals, congestion relief projects, new facilities for buses and minibus-taxis, and infrastructure related to the roll-out of the MyCiTi service in the metro-south east.” Among its plans for the next financial year, the directorate is set to spend approximately R667 million on new infrastructure for the roll-out of the MyCiTi service in the metro-south east. R192 million on projects to alleviate congestion and R99 million on new public transport facilities, among them minibus-taxi facilities.

“Where and how we intend to spend our budget demonstrates our priorities for the new financial year. We want to ensure Capetonians have safe and durable roads with working traffic signals, and that we keep on expanding our road capacity to address congestion.” “I am confident that this budget will provide us with the necessary strategies to achieve our vision of a more liveable, connected and mobile city,” Quintas said. [email protected]