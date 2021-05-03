Modack in dock over alleged murder plot, kidnapping, extortion as Cele looks on

Cape Town – The case against the alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack and two co-accused, Jacques Cronje and Ricardo Morgan, who were arrested last week, has been postponed until Friday.

They appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday morning with heavily armed police officers and officials in attendance.

Modack, Cronje and Morgan spent the weekend behind bars after they were arrested on Thursday, following investigations by the Hawks' national task team, a special task force, the Anti-Gang Unit, Vehicle Safeguarding Unit, and Crime Scene Management.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila spoke to reporters outside court and said that Modack, Cronje and Morgan were charged with money laundering, kidnapping, intimidation, extortion and contravening the Electronic Communication Act.

Modack and Morgan are also facing charges for the attempted murder of an advocate.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, acting provincial police commissioner Major General Thembisile Patekile and Major General Jeremy Vearey attended the court case. The courtroom was heavily guarded by armed officers.

Mogale said the suspects were noticed by the team in Century View. When the team allegedly attempted to stop them, they accelerated in one of the vehicles, narrowly missing one of the officers.

"A high-speed chase ensued, and the suspects were cornered at Sable Road and arrested. During the arrest, two vehicles were searched. Two unlicensed firearms were recovered inside a Mercedes-Benz, with two occupants, that was stopped," said Mogale.

She said an unlicensed firearm was recovered in the second vehicle, a Toyota Hilux with two occupants.

Mogale said two suspects handed themselves over on Friday morning and would face the same charges.

Cele said he came to congratulate the team that was dealing with the recent cases, including that of a cash-in-transit heist in Macassar last week.

Whistle-blower and community activist Colin Arendse said Modack’s arrest was confusing. However, he was looking forward to hearing what was going to happen in court and what he would be charged with.

"It's been a while since we have seen any breakthroughs and it would really help if we get the shooter, but I have faith in the Hawks.

“I hope they do these things diligently so that no loopholes could be used to circumvent the result that we are looking for – which is a proper investigation and the arrests of all those who are implicated," said Arendse.

