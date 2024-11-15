Modack Trial: Court in stitches as witness testifies

Cape Town - Alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, has denied being swindled by a State witness, saying he set-up his former friend and outed him to police for having illegal access to firearms. This comes amid the testimony of Mohamed Hanware in the Western Cape High Court against Modack and 14 others, centred on the murder of slain Anti-Gang Unit detective, Charl Kinnear.

Hanware testified via an online meeting from the Middle East. State prosecutor, Advocate Greg Wolmarans, explained Hanware testified from an unknown location in the Middle East and allegedly fled South Africa fearing for his life. He claimed after spending R1.32 million helping Modack’s family and employees while Modack was in prison, he became angry when his money was not returned, and so he hatched a plan to scam Modack. He claimed that he made Modack believe he had contact with Major-General Jeremy Vearey and could get Modack’s firearms back in exchange for money to be used to bribe cops, but instead, he pocketed all the cash.

Another contention was a recorded call, which Modack alleged was between Hanware and Vearey to discuss the bribes using coded language, but Hanware had the court in stitches when he claimed it was his gardener. During the cross-examination by defence lawyer, Advocate Bash Siba, a News24 article published in 2019 surfaced, showing that Hanware had spoken to a journalist about the same call, but instead, claimed the call was between himself and a customer. Hanware was forced to admit that the version he gave in his testimony did not coincide with his media interview.

Hanware was also seen getting agitated when a picture of him holding a firearm was shown in court after it had been published in the Daily Voice. After being warned by Judge Robert Henney about incriminating himself, he claimed it was a fake gun used to fool Modack. But Sibda told the court that Modack admitted to taking the photograph of Hanware and said it was sent to police officers as Hanware had allegedly claimed the gun was smuggled to him by cops.

Sibda also told Hanware that his reasons for fleeing South Africa had nothing to do with Modack and he flashed a photograph of the two men accompanied by Glen Agliotti. Judge Henney questioned the relevance of the picture and warned about possible new information that could arise. “Don’t touch the snake, it might bite you,” he aid as the court room erupted in laughter.