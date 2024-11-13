Modack Trial: Hanware’s revelations against the alleged kingpin

Cape Town - The former friend of alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, has admitted to his crimes before Judge Robert Henney, in the hopes of being indemnified of theft charges. Mohammed Hanware returned to testify via an online meeting at the Western Cape High Court yesterday, where he continued to drop bombshells about Modack’s plans to bribe top cops such as former Major-General Jeremy Vearey.

Hanware was first named in the underworld trial this year after it was revealed that Modack had filed a police statement in which he claimed he handed Hanware over R500 000 meant for top cops, including Vearey. In a lengthy testimony on Monday, Hanware told the court how he swindled Modack out of thousands of rand by making him believe that he could bribe cops as he recovered money he claimed Modack owed. Further questioned about the payments, Hanware said while bank statements showed he received R587000 from Modack, he told the court he also managed to swindle R1.2 million in cash and watches.

Chuckles were heard in the courtroom when Hanware was heard saying Modack gave him two Rolex watches to bribe cops and while one of the watches was worth R289 000 the other turned out to be fake. Asked to clarify a telephone recording, which Modack claimed had been recorded to show Hanware was in communication with Vearey, he openly admitted that the call was a set-up. The call, which was played during Vearey’s testimony and where he vehemently denied being in contact with Hanware, a discussion is held about an alleged plan to swop money for the return of firearms confiscated in a police raid.

But Hanware again had those present in court laughing when he revealed he had used his gardener to fool Modack. “It was my garden boy on the call. I was never in contact with Vearey.” He also told the court that Modack expressed his hatred for Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear after his wife Rehana Ismail was arrested on firearm charges.

"He was ranting and raving and said he will kill Kinnear." Questioned by Judge Henney, Hanware admitted that he scammed Modack and stole his money under false pretences.