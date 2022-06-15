Model in court for allegedly murdering his girlfriend four years ago

Cape Town - A former model appeared in the Western Cape High Court accused of the murder of his part-time model girlfriend, Simnikiwe Mfengu, four years ago. The news of the 22-year-old’s death in December 2018 left the modelling community reeling after it was reported that she was stabbed several times allegedly by her boyfriend Muepa Kasongo.

Kasongo has been charged with murder, theft and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm for allegedly abusing the model and eventually stabbing her to death. The State alleges that Kasongo assaulted Mfengu by dragging and biting her and subjecting her to abuse which resulted in physical injuries. He is also alleged to have taken her phone, in an attempt to cut off her communications. Mfengu worked as an assistant at a retail store in Tyger Valley and was well loved in the modelling community. Two days before she was killed, Kasongo visited her during working hours and demanded to speak to her. When he was informed that she was busy, he refused to leave the store until the manager told him to vacate the premises.

The next day, at her home in Silversands, neighbours heard her crying and screaming at about 9pm. She had apparently asked Kasongo “why are you doing this to me”. She was last seen alive standing outside her place of residence with Kasongo before they disappeared inside. Her body was discovered inside the house the next day; she had been stabbed 11 times. The cause of death, according to the State, was multiple stab wounds.