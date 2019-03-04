The mother who gave birth to a baby boy in Kleinmond police station on Wednesday evening has been discharged from the hospital. Picture: Facebook

Cape Town - The mother who gave birth to a baby boy in Kleinmond police station on Wednesday evening, has been discharged from the hospital. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the incident stating, "police members at Kleinmond SAPS assisted a mother to give birth successfully before they were taken to hospital by medical team."

A spokesperson for the Western Cape Health Department, Maret Lesch confirmed that the Overberg Communication Centre received the emergency call for the incident and dispatched a unit.

"On arrival of the ambulance, they found that the mother already gave birth. Both mother and baby were taken to Hermanus Provincial Hospital. Both mother and baby were in good health and have been discharged from Hermanus Hospital."

"Western Cape Government would like to congratulate the mother on her new baby and encourage her to visit her nearest clinic for advice and assistance with breastfeeding and vaccinations."

The mother was able to safely deliver the baby thanks to the help of a medical-home care provider in the community.

Christene Galant was called to the police station in at approximately 6.30pm, and the only thing she was told was to bring gloves reported a post on a community Facebook group.

Galant, who has for years been involved with community project “Home Based Carers” and is well-known at the community clinic, arrived with her equipment at the police station to discover a pregnant mother was ready to give birth.

Her first instinct was to get the mother as comfortable as possible, gather blankets from the inspector on duty, and to support the mother in labour.

The mother gave birth to a boy at round 6:45pm, with the umbilical cord still reported around the baby’s neck, as he was turning blue.

Galant acted quickly and placed her fingers between the baby’s neck and the umbilical cord, and removed it from the baby’s neck. She then gave the baby a slap on his bottom which then got him to start crying.

Galant said that she was proud of herself for being able to deliver the baby safely.

