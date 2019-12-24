The last time they saw Denise Coetzee, 50, was on September 22, 2010, when her husband dropped her at their home in Oklahoma Street, Macassar. She was supposed to go to church afterwards but vanished.
Her daughter, Gericke Mouton, 34, said no one will ever understand the pain she, her sister and brother endure daily while waiting for that phone call or knock on the door to say she is coming home.
“I was pregnant at the time my mother went missing. She told me before she disappeared that she wants to hold her grandchild. My daughter is now nearly 10 years old and every time she looks at the pictures she asks when her grandmother is coming home.
“On the day my mother went missing I wanted to tell her something very special. I waited the entire night for her. Our Christmas has not been the same since our mother disappeared,” Mouton said.