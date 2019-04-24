Tebogo Tsotesi and her son Molemo. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A mother from Soweto will be honouring her two boys when she embarks on the Avela Foundation’s attempt to summit Kilimanjaro in June. Tebogo Tsotetsi, one of whose sons, Kutlwano, was killed during a house fire in 2014, while another sustained burn injuries, is part of the 12-member expedition departing to Tanzania on June16 to raise funds for the purchase of a laser machine for the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Diepkloof, Joburg.

Cami Palomo, the Avela Foundation’s founder and expedition leader, said the first laser machine they had acquired for the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in collaboration with the Smile Foundation was not very effective in reducing the appearance of scars. According to Palomo travelling costs were substantial for the Tsotetsi family, hence the Avela Foundation’s quest to raise funds for a second laser machine, closer to home.

“For many parents, travelling to Cape Town is not an option due to the costs involved. We need to avail this equipment elsewhere, too, in order to ensure that children with serious burn injuries have access to the latest treatment technology,” Palomo said. “The machine changes lives by helping to restore the confidence of children with scars from burn wounds.”

She added that having people like Tebogo join their efforts to raise funds for a second laser machine was a testament to the human spirit.

“This is a mother who has suffered an unspeakable loss but who has remained strong for little Molemo, who has endured not only the loss of his little brother but also intense physical and emotional pain.”

Tsotetsi said: “I’m so grateful that our paths crossed with Cami’s. She is such a blessing in our lives. Since we have met Cami our lives have truly changed for the better. Cami and her foundation have helped us see our potential and she has also taught us that Molemo is not a victim but a true survivor. ”

She added that she was now in a position to help other mothers who were in the same position.

[email protected]