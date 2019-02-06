File picture

Cape Town - A mother of a Grade 7 learner has laid a charge against the father of a Grade 4 pupil for allegedly choking her daughter.



On January 30, at Olifantsvallei Primary School in Citrusdal, a Grade 7 was playing with a ball which at some point, hit a Grade 4 learner.





The Grade 4 learner, was reportedly angered by this and allegedly choked the Grade 7 learner. A minor scuffle then ensued between the two learners.





" We are informed that later that day, off school premises, that the father of the Grade 4 learner reportedly assaulted the Grade 7 learner, allegedly strangling and kicking her," said Jessica Shelver, spokesperson for the Cape Education MEC.





"This is unacceptable behaviour of a parent. We are informed that the mother of the Grade 7 learner, immediately reported the matter to the school, and has a charge against the parent at the police station."





According to SAPS spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, a charge of assault GBH (grievous bodily harm) was laid .





"Citrusdal SAPS is investigating a case assault GBH after a 13-year-old was assaulted by an old man in front of the school gate. It is alleged that children were playing at school with a ball, one child hit the other child with a ball, and then the child that was hit with a ball reported to his/her parent."

The crying child Grade 4 pupil then identified the other child to their father.

"The parent immediately grabbed the other child and threw her on the ground and strangled her on the neck. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation with no arrest yet," Rwexana added .



Shelver revealed that both learners involved in the altercation will receive counselling and that the school has also opted for a mediation process between the learners.





The Western Cape Education Department added that it also has a variety of programmes and initiatives in place to assist schools and learners in dealing with conflict management.





The behavioural programmes:

Conflict management

Substance abuse and anti-gangsterism strategies

Anti-bullying programmes

Early identification of youth that are at risk

Counselling and psychological support programmes

As well as a Values programme

"It is however important that parents too, play a role in ensuring that their children act and behave in a manner that is not destructive or violent," Shelver added.





"Unfortunately we live in a society whereby gangsterism and abuse is high in some communities, and this kind of behaviour can affect learners, not only in terms of violence, but trauma as well, which also can affect their studies and future opportunities.





"Ultimately, the Education Department needs the support of parents – who can advise, guide and encourage their children to refrain from violence or anti-social behaviour – the challenge comes when the parents themselves are the ones engaging in violent behaviour, especially against our learners," she said.





