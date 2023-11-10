Mom of Parow High School pupil calls out teacher for alleged bullying

Cape Town - A mother of a Parow High School pupil has reached her wits’ end with a teacher at the school who allegedly bullies her children. The 56-year-old mom said the bullying has spiralled out of control and even resulted in her children either trying to commit suicide or going into a deep, dark space of depression.

The mom from Uitsig explained that the situation has been going on for nearly two years, beginning with her eldest child. “With the first one, the teacher kept on intimidating my child by calling her out for every small thing. “She isn’t a child who would normally complain because she is the tough one, so when she started complaining I knew something was up.

“I first asked her what she did, but she persistently told me that she did nothing. “Things got so bad that she stopped talking, she would just bottle things up and eventually one day her dad found her in her room, struggling to wake her up and found tablets laying next to her,” the mom said. The same teacher then allegedly started doing the same to the mother’s youngest child by degrading and humiliating her.

“She was called out for her hair not being kept neat. I always braid her hair and make sure it’s neat. One time she was also not allowed to use the bathroom, and it resulted in her soiling herself. “I took all of these matters to the principal and education department, but nothing has changed,” the mother said. She said the youngest child also fell into depression and has constant anxiety attacks, breaking into tears.

“This one is the softy, she always tries to do everything by the book. She always had an excitement for school, but now it is gone. They are responsible for my children turning into different people and I am at my wits’ end. “We live in fear of it taking a toll on them. “I mean, I am a mother that will discipline my children if they did something wrong and they know it, they know to take responsibility for their wrong. So when it comes to another adult, I expect the same,” she said.

The mom is now demanding answers from the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) and said she doesn'’ want the school to handle it, fearing more victimisation. WCED spokesperson Millicent Merton said the district office was looking into the allegations and would only be able to provide comment once the facts have been established. “The South African Council of Educators (Sace) gives very clear guidelines to teachers regarding their professional conduct.