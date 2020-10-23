Mom of slain Duran Visagie, 11, welcomed home after giving birth to baby boy

Cape Town - Friends and family of Anthea Visagie gathered at her residence on Thursday afternoon to welcome the mother and her baby boy back home. Just two weeks after the death of 11-year-old Duran Visagie, his family has found a semblance of peace. Duran was fatally wounded by a stray bullet a few houses from his grandmother’s home. To show their support for the family, residents and neighbours organised a surprise intimate baby welcome for the Visagie family. Family member Ashley Lewis said while the family were still coming to terms with their loss, they were happy and grateful to welcome Duran’s baby brother Noah home and for the good health of his mother, Anthea Visagie.

“The surprise baby welcome gifted to us by the community was a reminder of their love and support for my cousin. Lately, as a family, we have had to work through mixed emotions and so much pain.

“Our emotions are heightened because while we have lost so much, we have also gained one of the greatest blessings.

“Baby Noah is healthy, strong and just beautiful. As a family we are so happy that both mom and baby have come home and are doing so well,” said Lewis.

Scottsdene resident Kwayo Louw said that the surprise baby welcome was “our way as a community to show support to Anthea and her family”.

Louw made a call for donations on a community Facebook group, asking the community to come together and support the Visagie family.

It was a call answered by a number of residents and neighbours, some of whom attended the Noah’s baby welcome.

