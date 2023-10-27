Mom pleads for return of kidnapped boy from Somerset West: ‘Please bring back Ivakele’

Cape Town - The police are offering a reward of up to R30000 for any information that may lead to finding a kidnapped boy from Somerset West. Fifteen-month-old Ivakele Imvano Yeko was taken on December 5. His caregiver handed him to an unknown woman with his 5-year-old sister. The suspect then dropped the sister on Main Road, and she walked home.

Ivakele’s mom, Asanda Yeko, said she has not lost hope. “This is devastating because we don’t know where he is. My son’s kidnapping has divided the community because the caregiver is taking the heat, and as a result she drinks a lot after the incident because she is blamed for it. We are not holding any grudges against her.” She said they had looked everywhere but there were no clues.

“We checked the cameras and we didn’t see anything. Earlier this year we heard that he was seen in KwaZulu-Natal at a Home Affairs branch, that lead went cold and again someone said he was seen in the same province, but that has not led anywhere. The police decided to offer a reward because we want our son to return home.” Ivakele Imvano Yeko's mother Asanda Yeko from Strand, Ivakele has been missing since 5 December. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) Yeko told the Cape Argus she doesn’t care if the kidnapper is arrested, as long as Ivakele is home. “She can dump him somewhere and flee. It is almost a year without my son,” she said.

“It has not been easy for us and we are really heartbroken by this, we are appealing to the kidnapper to bring him back. Please bring back Ivakele.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the Khayelitsha Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) are seeking the assistance of the public to trace the boy. “According to records his caregiver handed him over to an unknown woman at the Sassa office opposite the Ultra Liquor store, Somerset West, with his 5-year-old sister. It is alleged that the suspect befriended the caregiver and offered to buy them food and chips.

“The woman later dropped the sister in Main Road, Nomzamo. The 5-year-old walked home after being dropped off near her house. She was taken for a medical examination and found to be in good health.” Swartbooi said that at the time of his disappearance, Ivakele was wearing a red T-shirt with a nappy. “The case was reported at Somerset West SAPS and transferred to Khayelitsha FCS for further investigation. Preliminary information suggests that the child might have been seen in the Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal area.”