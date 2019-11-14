This was part of the impact statement read out by Augustine Saayman, 62, in aggravation of sentence for convicted murderer Myron Cruz, 25, in the Atlantis Regional Court.
Cruz was convicted in September for the murder of Ashwin Saayman, 26, on December 16, 2016.
Cruz initially denied that he held Saayman by the chest through the window of a car and pulled him for 400m along Mamre Main Road.
His version was dismissed by two witnesses who said they saw how Cruz held the victim by the chest and pulled away with a car.