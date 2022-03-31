Mom says seeing video footage of her son being shot is traumatic

Cape Town - Family and friends of Franco D’este have expressed their disappointment with the criminal justice system after it took two years for the matter to go to trial. D’este, who was 20 at the time, was shot and killed on the corner of Loop and Shortmarket streets during a night out in September 2019. The trial started in November last year.

Ethan Fisher is on trial for his murder, and claimed he shot D’este in self-defence. D’este’s friend Ikraam Jefferies testified in court that Fisher shot D’este after they tried to grab his firearm, which he pointed at them for no apparent reason. He said the court would never understand the close bond he had with D’este and the impact his death had on him. D’este’s mother, Natasha du Toit from Pinelands, told the Cape Argus that he had been preparing for tertiary studies. She said seeing the video footage of how he was shot was traumatic.

“It’s frustrating because the trial just brings up everything again. Franco was just a little taller than me, so to see the impact of those gunshots and what it had on him, it’s traumatising. It wasn’t a normal bullet either, it was a hollow point, so it exploded inside him. “Just watching it again, you can’t be healed through this process. You’re never going to get closure because we’re forever going to miss him, and this makes it 10 times worse.” Du Toit said she wanted Fisher to understand the consequences of his actions.

“As far as I can see there is no remorse yet. There is still arrogance around what happened, and the personality that I see from him, there is no remorse. I don’t expect this boy to sit for a long time. I do expect him to take the consequence of his actions; as long as he can sit and think about what he has done,” she said. Du Toit and her family and friends have started a brand in memory of D’este, which has received overwhelming support. “Our main goal is to keep his memory alive, because what is amazing for me is that after three years his friends are constantly involved. We started a brand in his name, ‘Let’s Be Frank’, because he was all about entrepreneurship, community and people,” she said.

An emotional Du Toit said her son was the kind of person who fed the poor without telling anybody. “He wouldn’t tell me these things, and this is how amazing he was. He would do things without wanting people to know – good things. He had a heart of gold, but he was also fun loving.” Hishaam Ebrahim attended Westerford High School with D’este. He said Franco had a massive impact on the lives of the people he knew.

