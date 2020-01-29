Cape Town - The bail application of accused baby snatcher Karabo Tau continued at the Bellville Magistrate’s court on Monday with the mother of the abducted twin taking the stand.
Clad in a peach-coloured blouse and matching denim pullover and skirt, 29-year-old Asanda Tiwane appeared calm, but when the State prosecutor asked whether she was still waiting for her baby, she could not control her tears.
Tiwane began by confirming that she knew the accused and that she had come to the family home three times and said she was sure that she was the social worker who identified herself as Monica.
She said the accused initially approached the family on Friday, January 10, when she took her and the twins to Harare police station to complete an affidavit, leaving her 2-year-old son with his father. However, Tiwane said they could not write the affidavit because the accused told her the police station was full.
On the second day of her visit Tau took the family to Mitchells Plain. Tiwane said the accused did not write the affidavit but instead made copies of the father’s CV as she promised she was going to get him employed as a security guard.