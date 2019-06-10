VOLUNTEERS pick up litter during the Monwabisi Beach clean-up to mark World Oceans Day, and to raise awareness of the role oceans play in the environment. Supplied

Cape Town - The ocean produces up to 70% of the oxygen humans breathe and is a major food source for us, according to research. In commemoration of World Oceans Day, almost 300 people gathered on Saturday to take action in preserving the ocean.

Individuals and 14 sea environmental organisations gathered at Monwabisi Beach to remove litter found around the beach and to raise awareness of the important role the ocean plays in the environment.

Chris Krauss, chairperson of #SeaTheBiggerPicture, said beach clean-ups serve as a useful way for people to witness pollution first hand and to grasp the reality of the crisis the planet is undergoing.

“At every clean-up we have countless people coming to us saying that they didn't realise how bad the problem was.

“A good example, or rather a bad one, is the shocking number of plastic bottles found in and around the Black River mouth,” said Krauss.

At the Black River clean-up held last month with #SeaTheBiggerPicture, the team picked up more than 8 500 plastic bottles, PET cool drink bottles with a combined weight of 201kg, 16.5kg of polystyrene, 5.5kg of old flip flops or shoes, 1kg of metal, 1.5kg of glass and approximately 2.5kg of eco-bricks (3 large eco bricks), and 2 tons of waste that went to the landfill.

“Based on this research and contemporary studies, it's expected that by 2050 99% of all seabird species will be ingesting plastic,” said Krauss.

He says that many marine species such as turtles, seals, whales and dolphins are ingesting plastic.

They easily mistake plastic in various shapes and sizes for food and swallow it. There has been an alarming increase in the number of animals like whales and dolphins with stomachs full of plastic.

Krauss said that eco-bricking can prevent the single-use plastics from reaching the oceans or landfills.

“However, it is a temporary solution and we need to also think of long-term solutions. "We are actively trying to find ways of using landfill waste as well but haven't found a solution yet,” he said.

“It’s vital that we continually engage with more of the public, especially the youth who will carry the legacy forward and be the ones to cultivate and work actively at finding even better solutions.

“Getting the everyday person to not only understand but care is one of our biggest objectives.

“We try to reconnect them with the ocean and with nature as a whole because when you're personally connected to and affected by something it becomes second nature to protect, nurture and teach others to do the same,” he said.

[email protected]