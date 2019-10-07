The pastor was arrested on Thursday after a second incident allegedly occurred. He was not apprehended after the first incident allegedly took place in May. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that the 49-year-old would appear in court today.
Executive director at Ukubavimba Foundation and legal practitioner, Venice Burgins, who had assisted the family of the victim said: “I’ll be sitting today in court as a friend of the court.
“I’m supporting the family to see that justice is done in this matter and will definitely ask the magistrate not to grant the accused bail. Sexual cases in rural towns are just as rife as in urban areas.
“The family approached me and asked how I could help them to get the matter heard in court. The family told me about their 4-year-old child who was allegedly indecently assaulted.