More arrests expected as Parkwood 11 appear in court for murder of e-hailing driver

Cape Town - Tempers flared at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court between e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala’s supporters and family, and those accused of his murder. Mafalala was killed by a mob of residents after he was falsely suspected of a kidnapping in Parkwood.

His girlfriend, Zandile Maweza, sparked a frenzy in the courtroom when she asked an orderly why there wasn’t enough space for his supporters because “coloureds” had occupied the majority of the seats. A Parkwood resident responded in equal rage and said it had nothing to with race. She then addressed the magistrate: “This woman is calling us killers but we weren’t there, we are the parents.” Magistrate Goolam Bawa tried to restore order and said only parents of the accused and Mafalala’s relatives would be allowed in court.

Six more people have been added to the list of accused, since the first appearance last Monday, bringing the total to 11. The State has indicated more arrests would be made as some suspects in the attack were still at large. The Parkwood 11 have all been linked via video footage and witness statements. They have been charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property for partaking in attacking an innocent man. One of the accused was a 15-year-old who allegedly set his dog on Mafalala while he was already down. The teenager was released into his father’s custody.

The teenager, a 19-year-old woman, Zharnay Johnson, Antonio Bailey, Ivan Ruiters, Remano Witbooi and Cheslyn Spannenberg joined Nathan Leeman, Yuven Nawat, Bradley Murphy, Carlton Williams and Ashwin Tifflon. Witbooi allegedly hit Mafalala with a spade while Spannenberg allegedly robbed him of his jeans and sneakers. Johnson allegedly hit him with a pole. The State maintained that Leeman and Nawat instigated the attack. The matter has been postponed to June 23 for an advocate from the Director of Public Prosecution’s office to come on record for the State. Prosecutor Brynmor Benjamin said the matter might be transferred to the High Court given the charges, the type of crime and the number of accused.

Mafalala was laid to rest at the weekend in the Eastern Cape. His sister, Bulelwa, explained outside court that she was distraught about what happened to him and said the description of how he was killed “doesn’t make sense”. Thobeka Pikin, Mafalala’s long-time friend and former colleague, said: “If they don’t show us justice, something is going to happen.” The woman who said the incident had nothing to do with race, said: “They are selfish, they don’t have heart.”