More cybersecurity awareness needed in SANDF, says Stellenbosch University researcher

Cape Town - A research psychologist and cybersecurity awareness training specialist at Stellenbosch University (SU) says that to prevent or mitigate cyber threats, the SANDF needs to look into increasing cybersecurity awareness among its military officers, and urgently upgrade its technologies. Dr Kyle Bester shared his sentiments after obtaining his doctorate in military science.

His dissertation was, “Exploring the views and perceptions of cybersecurity among South African military officers”. To reach his conclusion, Bester said he had explored military officers’ views and perceptions of cybersecurity as these could provide insight into how the SANDF promoted cybersecurity awareness and mitigated threats. “Cybersecurity awareness is necessary for transforming not only the SANDF’s organisational culture concerning how technology is embraced, but also how threats are perceived and eventually mitigated.

“The SANDF is just as vulnerable to cyberattacks as any other entity or organisation. “It could be difficult to implement a uniquely tailored cybersecurity education training programme suited for the various security levels in the organisation because of the SANDF’s continued budgetary constraints,” he said. Bester said that in addition to education and training, the people he interviewed indicated there was a need for more efficient software and technological tools to deal with cybersecurity threats in the SANDF.

“Some also felt more attention should be paid to best practices and policy guidelines on cybersecurity in the organisation,” he said. Bester said the SANDF did realise the importance of cybersecurity, especially as it engaged in cybersurveillance, with law enforcement agencies and intelligence services. “The military has an interest in cyberspace as it allows for the identification of internal and external countermeasures, as well as increasing opportunities to achieve greater resilience against threats, thereby extending operational activities and protecting its interests and maintaining national cybersecurity.”

In her recent budget speech, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise said one of the department’s budgetary priorities is to develop a revised Defence Strategic Trajectory to be submitted to the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) before March 31, 2024. Modise said work had begun on enhancing cyber resilience through a focused strategy that enhances the resilience of critical digital infrastructure. Late last year Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi, who heads up the SANDF Cyber Command, told a parliamentary oversight committee that the unit did not have enough money to purchase adequate cybersecurity software or get specialised training.